New Zealand Siblings Meet for the First Time Thanks to DNA Quest

The following was written by the folks at MyHeritage:

In March 2018, we launched DNA Quest, a pro bono initiative to help adoptees and their birth families reunite through genetic testing. The response to the project was incredible. MyHeritage users poured out their hearts to us with their stories of searching, and their hopes for the future including reunification and belonging. We provided thousands of free MyHeritage DNA kits to eligible participants.

We are excited to bring you one of the many life-changing reunions that have taken place as a result of DNA Quest. Without the assistance of this important initiative, half-siblings Susan and Terry, both New Zealanders, living only an hour or so away from each other, may have spent years not knowing the other existed.

Watch the exciting moment they met here:

The full article may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at http://bit.ly/2zYnfDZ and more info may be found in The New Zealand Herald at: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/news/article.cfm?c_id=6&objectid=12135548.