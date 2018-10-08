You Can’t Call the Mormons “Mormons” Anymore

The president of the Mormon church reiterated Sunday that he wants members, the media and others to use the faith’s full name, saying nicknames are “a major victory for Satan.” Addressing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City, Russell M. Nelson said the church’s name “is not negotiable.”
The name of the religion based in Salt Lake City is now officially The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All future references to the church, including its millions of genealogy records and its genealogy library in Salt Lake City, should use the full name: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2PlmKJf.
The term “Mormon” comes from the church’s signature scripture, the Book of Mormon, which followers believe is based on the record-keeping of an ancient prophet named Mormon.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been renamed the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.
As of today, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ web site is still using the domain name of lds.org. “LDS” is an abbreviation for “Latter-day Saints.”
11 Comments
So, how do we refer to a person who belongs to this religion? Should it be: “He / she is a Latter Day Saint”? Does that mean that all members are saints in the eyes of that religion?
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints adhere to an ancient definition of “saints” as being followers of the Lord. We claim no canonization, for sure.
The manufacturer can’t choose the name the public calls his product. If they could, we’d all be using “Kleenex™ Brand Facial Tissues”.
No, but we can stand as willing to call the church what we were commanded by the Lord to call it. What others choose to do is up to them. Hopefully others will be as respectful as we are–or ought to be–ourselves, of them.
You can ask the Quakers (officially Society of Friends) how undoing the popular name of a religion will turn out.
That’s entirely up to each person what they call us. We are merely standing firm in what *we* will call the Lord’s church.
I try to respect all religions (as long as they behave themselves), but the LDS Church is being absurd. It’s all manmade and has nothing to do with God or Satan. Just as they can rename their world-famous choir (what a pity!), they can name their church whatever they want. If they really wanted the public and media to respect their wishes, they should have picked a shorter name! There’s nothing they can do to stop outsiders from calling them “Mormons.”
Maybe you should try a bit harder to respect all religions. From now on I’ll call you Kieth.
I get it that you feel this is ridiculous; but we do believe it has *everything* to do with God or Satan. We can only govern ourselves and respectfully ask at least the mass media to be willing to identify us by the name the Lord gave us, Himself. Many are already. If you think that’s silly, I hope you’ll instead consider that God talks to leaders of churches throughout the world and has for millennia. There’s nothing weird about that. If you choose not to believe it, that’s your choice. Millions of others have decided, and come to know differently, from you. It makes us happy to know what we know, and we hope others will check it out for themselves. Most of us are converts from other faiths that brought us to where we are now. For myself, I’m grateful for that training elsewhere; but I’m deeply grateful for the many years I’ve been able to learn much more where I am within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
One clarification, the name of the church has always been The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is not a name change or something that is newly official. 🙂
When the church was first organized in 1830, the name of the church was the Church of JESUS CHRIST of Latter Day Saints. That has never changed. People who hated the church used the term “Mormon” because of the Book of Mormon which members believe is scripture just as the Bible is scripture. That is where people began calling members of the church Mormons. In the bible, members of the Lord’s church were called “Saints.” You can read several of Paul’s epistles addressed to the Saints of this place or that place. That is why members are called saints.
