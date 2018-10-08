You Can’t Call the Mormons “Mormons” Anymore

The president of the Mormon church reiterated Sunday that he wants members, the media and others to use the faith’s full name, saying nicknames are “a major victory for Satan.” Addressing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City, Russell M. Nelson said the church’s name “is not negotiable.”

The name of the religion based in Salt Lake City is now officially The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All future references to the church, including its millions of genealogy records and its genealogy library in Salt Lake City, should use the full name: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2PlmKJf.

The term “Mormon” comes from the church’s signature scripture, the Book of Mormon, which followers believe is based on the record-keeping of an ancient prophet named Mormon.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been renamed the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

As of today, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ web site is still using the domain name of lds.org. “LDS” is an abbreviation for “Latter-day Saints.”