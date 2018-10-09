A Very Unusual Obituary

I have a “hobby” of collecting humorous obituaries and have published several of them here in past newsletters. However, the obituary of 71-year-old Rick Stein of Wilmington, Delaware, is a new one for me. It is different from the other obituaries in many ways.

I won’t spoil it here but I will say that if you want to read a most unusual obituary, go to http://bit.ly/2RA9ceu.

Disclaimer: It is long but is well worth the read.

astike2000 October 9, 2018 at 10:17 am

That is a wild one. Sounds like a Hollywood script. But, as they say, truth is stranger than fiction.

Ken Hess October 9, 2018 at 11:15 am

He must have been a real talker to convince family of so many different stories. I wonder if he actually did any of those things.

Sinatra Fan October 9, 2018 at 11:31 am

That alias is perfect.

auntyb6022 October 9, 2018 at 11:46 am

Thank you for bringing that to our attention. The Art of the Obituary is rarely so interestingly practiced.

