A Very Unusual Obituary

I have a “hobby” of collecting humorous obituaries and have published several of them here in past newsletters. However, the obituary of 71-year-old Rick Stein of Wilmington, Delaware, is a new one for me. It is different from the other obituaries in many ways.
I won’t spoil it here but I will say that if you want to read a most unusual obituary, go to http://bit.ly/2RA9ceu.
Disclaimer: It is long but is well worth the read.
4 Comments
That is a wild one. Sounds like a Hollywood script. But, as they say, truth is stranger than fiction.
LikeLike
He must have been a real talker to convince family of so many different stories. I wonder if he actually did any of those things.
LikeLike
That alias is perfect.
LikeLike
Thank you for bringing that to our attention. The Art of the Obituary is rarely so interestingly practiced.
LikeLike