New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 8, 2018

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 1.7 million new searchable names from France and almost 2 million names from Native American Census Rolls, 1885-1940. New indexed records are also available from Belgium, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States (Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and the Mexican War Pension Index). New indexed records are also on the BillionGraves Index and the Find a Grave Index.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.