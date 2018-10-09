New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 8, 2018

· October 9, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 1.7 million new searchable names from France and almost 2 million names from Native American Census Rolls, 1885-1940. New indexed records are also available from Belgium, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States (Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and the Mexican War Pension Index). New indexed records are also on the BillionGraves Index and the Find a Grave Index.

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Belgium

 Belgium, East Flanders, Civil Registration, 1541-1914

11,018

54,878

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

France

 France, Calvados, Civil Registration, 1792-1942

1,692,790

0

 New indexed records collection

Ireland

 Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913

987,286

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa

 South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriage, 1870-1930

241,425

0

 New indexed records collection

Switzerland

 Switzerland, Fribourg, Census, 1880

4,705

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ukraine

 Ukraine, Kiev Confession Lists, 1799-1911

310,347

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Georgia, World War I statement of service summary card files, ca. 1920-1929

102,472

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Hawaii, Kauai County, Obituaries, 1982-2010

108,056

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942

441,684

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951

228,954

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Mississippi, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919

62,781

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866-2010

1,891

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980

131,053

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States Mexican War Pension Index, 1887-1926

27

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940

1,974,407

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

319,320

319,320

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Other

 Find A Grave Index

2,471,668

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: