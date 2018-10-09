New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 8, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 1.7 million new searchable names from France and almost 2 million names from Native American Census Rolls, 1885-1940. New indexed records are also available from Belgium, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States (Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and the Mexican War Pension Index). New indexed records are also on the BillionGraves Index and the Find a Grave Index.
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Belgium
|Belgium, East Flanders, Civil Registration, 1541-1914
|
11,018
|
54,878
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
France
|France, Calvados, Civil Registration, 1792-1942
|
1,692,790
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Ireland
|Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913
|
987,286
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriage, 1870-1930
|
241,425
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Switzerland
|Switzerland, Fribourg, Census, 1880
|
4,705
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Ukraine
|Ukraine, Kiev Confession Lists, 1799-1911
|
310,347
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Georgia, World War I statement of service summary card files, ca. 1920-1929
|
102,472
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Hawaii, Kauai County, Obituaries, 1982-2010
|
108,056
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942
|
441,684
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951
|
228,954
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Mississippi, World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919
|
62,781
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Montana, Sanders County Records, 1866-2010
|
1,891
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|
131,053
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States Mexican War Pension Index, 1887-1926
|
27
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940
|
1,974,407
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
319,320
|
319,320
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
Other
|Find A Grave Index
|
2,471,668
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
