The Genealogy Event NYC Celebrating Irish History and Heritage

The Genealogy Event, at Pier A Harbor House in New York City, will be held this Saturday, Oct 13. The Genealogy Event will offer one day of immersive learning and engagement experiences for those wishing to discover more about their Irish roots.

According to an announcement from IrishCentral, the host of The Genealogy Event:

Throughout the day, guests will hear from specialists in the field of genealogy, history and DNA who will provide insight into the history and heritage of Ireland and the Irish, as well as highlight various Irish and US genealogy resources available inclusive of Ellis Island Immigration Museum, New York Public Library and the Archives of the Archdiocese of New York City.

Maurice Hennessy, Global Brand Ambassador will be presented with the Irish Family Legacy Award before providing remarks about Hennessy’s Irish roots, dating back to 1765 with the vision of one man, Richard Hennessy. An Irish officer in the service of the King of France, he foresaw the extraordinary commercial potential of Cognac on the international market, set up his own business and founded a dynasty. Over 250 years later, Hennessy continues to craft the world’s most exceptional Cognacs through expertise handed down over 8 generations.

The Genealogy Event is geared to all levels and those interested in beginning or continuing their genealogy research. Tickets for The Genealogy Event are now on sale via www.thegenealogyevent.com. As tickets are limited those interested in joining this special event are recommended to secure their spot soon.

The schedule is as follows:

– 10:00am-12:00pm: Welcome / Introduction to Genealogy / Irish Genealogy Resources / Overview on DNA

– 12:00-1:00pm: Lunch

– 1:00-4:30pm: Irish and Irish American Resources at the New York Public Library / The Irish Experience at Ellis Island and Castle Garden / Archives of the Archdiocese of New York / Advanced Research Strategies

– 4:30-4:40pm: Maurice Hennessy Remarks

– 5:00-7:00pm: Reception featuring specialty Hennessy cocktails

Tickets include full-day of talks, lunch and light reception. A limited number of tickets available for heritage and history presentation by Hennessy and reception. Must be 21+ to purchase and enter.

Buy tickets for The Genealogy Event here

For more information visit www.thegenealogyevent.com or follow The Genealogy Event on Facebook or Twitter.