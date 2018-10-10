New Board of the World Federation of Genealogy and Heraldry (CIGH) Elected

The following announcement was written by the the Confédération Internationale de Généalogie et d‘Héraldique:

Arras/France (dw). At the 33rd international Conference of Genealogical and Heraldic Sciences a new board of the Confédération Internationale de Généalogie et d‘Héraldique (CIGH, the world federation on genealogy and heraldry) was elected:

President Dr. Pier Felice degli Ubert (Italy), the two Vice-Presidents: Ing. Manuel Pardo de Vera y Díaz (Spain), Dr. Jaime de Salazar y Acha (Spain), General-Secretary: Dr. Stanislav V. Dumin (Russia), Treasurer: Dr. Rolf Sutter (Germany), Conseiller jurisdique: Dr. Charles Mack. Honorary President Michel Teillard d’Eyry (France), Honorary Vice President CR Humphery-Smith (Great Britain) and Yves de la Goublaye de Ménorval (Bolivia), Honorary Treasurer: Dr. Günter Mattern (Switzerland). Conseillers: Pierre Le Clercq (France), Prof. Peter Kurrild-Klitgaard (Danmark), Dr. Manual Ladron de Guevara i Isasa (Spain), María Inés Olaran Múgica (Spain), Jan T. Anema (Netherlands), Dirk Weissleder (Germany), Torsten Kux (Germany). Permanent Bureau of the International Congresses: President Elizabeth a. Roads (Great Britain), Secretary Laare Seberg Sigselrud (Norway).

Assembly and new board of the Fédération Internationale de Généalogie et d’Héraldique (CIGH) (picture: Dirk Weissleder)

The board members come from 11 different countries and represent experts with national and international expertise on genealogy and heraldry. CIGH was founded in 1971 in Bruxelles. More information may be found at http://www.cigh.info.

Next come board meetings on September 18-20, 2019 in the Belgian capital of Antwerp, and Madrid, the capital of Spain, 18-20 October 2019, quickly followed by the Oct. 24-26, 2019 RootsTech gathering in London, England (https://www.rootstech.org/london). Finally, in 2020, the next International Conference of Genealogical and Heraldic Sciences will be held in Madrid.