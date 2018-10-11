Are You Seeing Unwanted Ads in the Email Versions of this Newsletter? Don’t Blame Me!

In the past few days, I have received several messages from newsletter readers claiming they are seeing all sorts of obnoxious advertisements in the email message that they believe were sent by me or by the eogn.com web site. I have no doubt they are seeing junky ads but, believe me, those ads did not come from me!

I don’t see any ads on the http://www.eogn.com web site except for the one ad for MyHeritage.com that I placed there.

If you are seeing ads in email messages, the answer is: “That depends upon which company you chose to send the email messages to you.”

If you signed up for email deliveries at http://www.eogn.com you won’t see any ads in your email messages except for the one ad for MyHeritage.com that I placed there.

However, 4 or 5 other companies offer a “service” where they will steal the articles from my web site and send them to you every day without my permission. Sadly, I have no control over that.

These companies never even asked for my permission. Most of these “services” insert their own ads so they can steal my hard work and then make money by inserting their own ads. I think that is despicable but apparently it is legal.

You won’t see that crap if you sign up for an email subscription at the web site at http://www.eogn.com as shown on most every page on the web site:

How to fix the problem:

1. There should be a link near the end of the email message showing how to unsubscribe from the junk-filled email messages. Click on that and follow the instructions.

2. Go to https://app.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=948986 to subscribe to the free email messages that come from me and do not contain junky ads. Sign up there.

Another solution that is probably better:

Of course, my favorite way of reading any blog or other web site that has new articles appearing daily is to use an RSS news reader. Using RSS avoids all the issues with advertisements, spam filters, and makes it super easy to subscribe or unsubscribe, whenever you want, within seconds. I always use an RSS newsreader to read all blogs other than eogn.com.

You can read more about RSS newsreaders in my earlier articles at:

– Dick Eastman