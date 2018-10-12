Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Local History and Genealogy Books are Available Online

The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society Cemetery Recording Committee has been busy! Members of the committee have written and published 15 books about Kelowna local history and genealogy and then published a 16th book that is an index to the other 15. The index book lists more than 9,000 names.

The printed books have sold out. However, all of them are also available online at no charge.

Six of these books include extensive local history and genealogies while nine of the books are traditional transcription books. The 16th book is the index.

To access this collection:

Go to the Digitized Okanagan History (DOH) website at https://doh.arcabc.ca/.

Select Browse on the menu.

Find the KDGS logo and click on logo.

Find the People and Place icon and click on icon.

The 16 books can be opened and read on the People and Places page.

Enjoy!

My thanks to newsletter reader Susan D. Campbell for telling me about this online collection.