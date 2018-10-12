New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are more than 101,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

A further 54 million newly indexed records spanning the years 1921 to 1925 have just been added to our collection of newly indexed England & Wales, Electoral Registers 1920-1932. These new additions mean that the collection now contains a complete run of all surviving records for all parliamentary boroughs from A to L (the first being the PB of Accrington and the last being the PC of Nottinghamshire, Rushcliffe Division).

This new and improved collection now contains over 107 million records that will enable you to bridge the vital gap left by the destruction of the 1931 census of England & Wales. When combined with the 1911 census and 1939 register, the collection provides you with unrivalled record coverage for early 20th century Britain, allowing you to trace your ancestors across a period of history that has traditionally been problematic for many researchers.

Electoral Registers are listings of all those registered to vote in a particular area. The lists were created annually to record the names of eligible voters and their reason for eligibility, such as their residence or ownership of a property. Registration for voters in England has been required since 1832 and registers were typically published annually, making electoral registers and excellent resource for tracking ancestors between the census years or for uncovering the history of your home or local area.

Discover if your ancestor was born in the English county of Dorset. Search more than 387,000 additional records spanning the years 1538 to 1978 and covering more than 300 parishes across the county. A full list of the parishes and date ranges covered by the collection can be found via the useful links & resources section of the search page.

With each record you will find a transcription of an original parish record created by the Dorset Family History Society. The information contained varies, but most records will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, birth place, baptism date, baptism place, parents’ names, and father’s occupation.

Over 22,000 new records have been added to our collection of Dorset burials. The collection spans the years 1538 to 1995 and covers more than 330 parishes across the county. A full list of the parishes and date ranges covered by the collection can be found via the useful links & resources section of the search page.

This collection has been created by indexes from the Dorset Family History and Family Search. Each result will include a transcript of an original document that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s age at death, birth year, burial date and burial place.

This week we have added 55,918 new pages to The Archive. We have added seven new titles and updated seventeen of our existing titles, including:

New Titles Years Covered Airdrie & Coatbridge Advertiser 1905, 1913-1919, 1930-1939, 1949-1957 The Showman 1900, 1902 New Crusader 1917-1919 N.T.F. In Aid Of British Prisoners 1918 Deliverer and Record of Salvation Army Rescue Work 1910-1918 Landswoman 1918-1920 Broad Arrow 1868-1869, 1871-1877, 1914-1917