Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Results Showing she has Native American Heritage

A rather silly political battle has been underway for more than a year between Donald Trump and Senator Elizabeth Warren. It seems that Warren stated that her family had always told her that the family has Native American ancestry. Donald Trump made fun of her claim, referring top her as “Pocahontas” and other derogatory names. You can find dozens of videos of the childish exchange of claims on YouTube by starting at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Ayoutube.com+trump+pocahontas&t=h_&ia=web.

Donald Trump has even said he would donate $1 million to charity if Warren took a DNA test.

Now the tables have been turned. Senator Elizabeth Warren had her DNA tested and it shows… Native American ancestry.

Details may be found in dozens of online news sites today. You might start at https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/elizabeth-warren-releases-dna-results-showing-she-has-native-american-n920056 and then go to https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trump+pocahontas&t=h_&ia=news for more background information.

The test probably was cheap for Senator Elizabeth Warren but will cost Donald Trump $1 million if he lives up to his promise.