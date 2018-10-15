Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) One Easy Method to Create Online Databases for Your Website, Replacing Spreadsheets

Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Results Showing she has Native American Heritage

Someone Else’s DNA Can be Used to Identify You

Why Are There Mistakes in US Census Records?

RSS Newsfeeds Explained

A Day at The Family History Show, London

New Zealand Siblings Meet for the First Time Thanks to DNA Quest from MyHeritage

Keep Loved Ones Digitally Close with Family Locator

Infinite Family Tree Drawer – a New App in the Macintosh App Store

Cemetery Case Puts Property Rights Issue before the U.S. Supreme Court

German Genealogy Worldwide: 1st Board of the International German Genealogy Partnership is Elected

More on the 2020 Census Citizenship Question and Litigation

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 8, 2018

New Historical Collections Added to MyHeritage in October 2018

New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Local History and Genealogy Books are Available Online

Open Archives Reaches Milestone of 200 Million Historical Person Entries

New Board of the World Federation of Genealogy and Heraldry (CIGH) Elected

A Very Unusual Obituary

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

