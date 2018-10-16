Help Wanted at the Godfrey Memorial Library in Middletown, Connecticut

October 16, 2018

The following was written by the folks at the Godfrey Memorial Library:

The Godfrey Memorial Library in Middletown, Connecticut is searching for an Executive Director. The Godfrey is a non-profit member library of Genealogy and Family History with an extensive collection of genealogies, histories and reference material, along with a web site which includes unique content. The ideal candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree, experience in genealogical research, an understanding of the genealogy business, community and trends therein, a background in genealogical business generation, knowledge of fund raising for non-profit organizations, some background in web site operations and development, the basics of financial management, and management experience in library operations.

This is a salaried position which will require either three or four days a week on-site presence, plus two half-day Saturdays a month. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining reasons for your interest, salary requirements, particular qualifications and attributes you would bring to this position to: Director Search, Godfrey Memorial Library, 134 Newfield Street, Middletown, CT 06457-2534 or by email to DirectorSearch@godfrey.org.

