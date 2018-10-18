A Different kind of Obituary: Madelyn Linsenmeir, 1988-2018

I have published a number of humorous obituaries over the years. However, a newsletter reader sent an obituary to me today that isn’t humorous, but sad. Nonetheless, I will suggest that everyone, genealogists and non-genealogists alike, should read this one.

Yes, it is sad. It is also important in these times in which we live. Please forward it to anyone and everyone that you love and perhaps you are concerned about their lifestyles.

The obituary for 30-year-old Madelyn Linsenmeir may be found at: https://www.sevendaysvt.com/vermont/madelyn-linsenmeir-1988-2018/Content?oid=21797604.