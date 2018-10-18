Historic Hotels of America® Partners with New England Historic Genealogical Society and American Ancestors to Offer Historic Benefits to Clientele

The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society:

Members of NEHGS Will Receive Discounts on Accommodations at Historic Hotels of America Hotels, Resorts & Inns

Historic Hotels of America Clientele Will Be Offered Discounted Membership to NEHGS, America’s Founding Genealogical Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. and BOSTON, MASS.—October 17, 2018—Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is partnering with American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS), the country’s oldest and largest genealogical organization, to provide advantages for patrons of both organizations. Benefits of this collaboration include discounts to NEHGS members on accommodations at participating Historic Hotels of America, and offers of discounted membership in NEHGS to Historic Hotels of America guests.

With more than 300 hotels, resorts, and inns, Historic Hotels of America’s collection of prestigious hotels will give NEHGS members the opportunity to enhance their travel with stays in some of the world’s most historically-significant hotels with special rates. Hotels in the Historic Hotels of America are selected based upon historic relevance, preserving authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. NEHGS members will receive up to 30% off the lowest available rate at participating historic hotels when making a reservation through HistoricHotels.org. Through December 31, 2018, hotel patrons with a reservation will also receive a complimentary one-year family membership in the National Trust for Historic Preservation when booking through HistoricHotels.org.

NEHGS, recognizing the appreciation of history by Historic Hotels of America guests, will offer them the opportunity to join in the adventure of discovering their family history with a $10.00 discount on individual and family membership subscriptions to the organization. Regarded as the most respected name in family history, NEHGS offers the most comprehensive resource for researching one’s family and its unique place in history. Membership in the organization includes year-round access to its award-winning genealogy website at AmericanAncestors.org, discounts on educational and research products and services, published scholarship, and free use of the world-class NEHGS Library in Boston’s Back Bay. The Library was recently named by USA Today as “one of 10 great places to trace family roots.”

D. Brenton Simons, President and CEO of NEHGS stated, “This wonderful partnership will allow thousands of families to delve into history in richer and more meaningful ways than ever before by staying at any of hundreds of historic hotels in the United States and worldwide. With genealogy tourism and heritage travel of such growing importance to our members,” he added, “this partnership will allow them to explore the regions and countries of their origins in a way that will add a memorable dimension to the rewarding experience of studying family history.”

“Learning about our past and our ancestors is increasing in popularity. Families can learn more about their past on AmericanAncestors.org,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “Many of our guests are eager to learn more about their family heritage, culture, and history. We are delighted with this partnership with the New England Historic Genealogical Society, the country’s oldest and largest genealogical organization. It will allow guests at Historic Hotels of America to discover, explore, and learn more about their own ancestors and stay in the same hotel where an ancestor worked, celebrated a special occasion, or participated in an important historic event or meeting.”

NEHGS members can make reservations for accommodations online at HistoricHotels.org/NEHGS or by calling 1-800-678-8946. Historic Hotels of America clientele may access the offer of discounted membership in NEHGS on AmericanAncestors.org/HistoricHotels or by calling 1-888-296-3447.

Founded in 1845, the New England Historic Genealogical Society is the country’s most comprehensive resource for family history research, providing expertise and research in all aspects of family history, from 17th century colonial New England through 20th century immigration research. It serves more than 250,000 members and millions of online users with more than 1.4 billion searchable records on AmericanAncestors.org.

Historic Hotels of America was founded in 1989 with 32 charter members. Today, Historic Hotels of America has more than 300 historic hotels.