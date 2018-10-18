This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
Dick Eastman · October 18, 2018 · Sponsor · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 22 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a very few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- Historic Hotels of America® Partners with New England Historic Genealogical Society and American Ancestors to Offer Historic Benefits to Clientele
- This Newsletter is Sponsored by MyHeritage
- ‘Family History’ Genealogy Drama Pilot on ABC Television
- Help Wanted at the Godfrey Memorial Library in Middletown, Connecticut
- Findmypast Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments
- 13 Pages from the Missouri 1880 US Census Population Schedule Long Thought Lost have been Discovered
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Results Showing she has Native American Heritage
- More on the 2020 Census Citizenship Question and Litigation
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- New Historical Collections Added to MyHeritage in October 2018
- (+) One Easy Method to Create Online Databases for Your Website, Replacing Spreadsheets
- Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Local History and Genealogy Books are Available Online
- New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday
- Someone Else’s DNA Can be Used to Identify You
- Keep Loved Ones Digitally Close with Family Locator
- RSS Newsfeeds Explained
- Infinite Family Tree Drawer – a New App in the Macintosh App Store
- Open Archives Reaches Milestone of 200 Million Historical Person Entries
- Why Are There Mistakes in US Census Records?
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- ‘Family History’ Genealogy Drama Pilot on ABC Television
- 13 Pages from the Missouri 1880 US Census Population Schedule Long Thought Lost have been Discovered
- Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Results Showing she has Native American Heritage
- Help Wanted at the Godfrey Memorial Library in Middletown, Connecticut
- Findmypast Announces Two Key Leadership Appointments
- New Historical Collections Added to MyHeritage in October 2018
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- More on the 2020 Census Citizenship Question and Litigation
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- U.S. Census Bureau Needs Hundreds of Thousands of Workers
Categories
- Announcements (84)
- Books (181)
- Business News (145)
- CD-ROM (4)
- Cloud Services (59)
- Conferences (300)
- Current Affairs (376)
- DNA (246)
- Education (100)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (8)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (135)
- Hardware (105)
- Help Wanted (17)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (334)
- Humor (14)
- Legal Affairs (181)
- Music (5)
- Off Topic (69)
- Online Sites (1,047)
- Opinion (6)
- People (191)
- Photography (81)
- Plus Edition Article (15)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (167)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (239)
- Software (293)
- Sponsor (4)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (100)
- Travel (53)
- Uncategorized (54)
- Video & Television (144)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (10)
- Weblogs (3)
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
I’d love the company! Are you available for lunch? Dinner?
2 to 4 November 2018 – MyHeritage LIVE Users’ Conference, Oslo, Norway
10 November 2018 – Florida Family History Conference, Orlando, Florida
18 to 23 January 2019 – Vacation, Bangkok, Thailand
27 February to 2 March 2019 – RootsTech,
Salt Lake City, Utah
3 to 6 April 2019 – New England Regional Genealogical Consortium (NERGC) – Manchester, New Hampshire
26 to 27 April 2019 – Family Tree Live, London, England
8 to 11 May 2018 – National Genealogical Society (NGS) conference, St. Charles, Missouri
7 to 8 June 2019 – THE Genealogy Show, Birmingham, England
21 to 24 August 2019 – Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) conference – Washington, D.C.
24-26 October 2019 – RootsTech2019 London – London, England
Image already added
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web site.
Blog Stats
- 10,009,418 hits
Recent Comments