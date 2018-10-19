Forces War Records now has Over 20 Million Military Records Available to Search Online

Forces War Records has achieved a major milestone: more than 20 million U.K. individuals’ records transcribed, online, and available to search by name. Here is the announcement written by Forces War Records:

Forces War Records, the website to visit for anyone researching their family’s military history or searching for ancestors through military data are excited to announce we have now reached the milestone of Over 20 Million individuals records transcribed and available to search by name.

Included in our vast database we have:

Millions of exclusive records, only available at Forces War Records

Military records from the Napoleonic Wars to WWII and beyond

WWI actions and troop movements (ORBATS)

An extensive Historical Documents Library

Unique ‘Dedication Wall’ to post a lasting memorial to your ancestor

Original documents transcribed.

Every detail of these original, often fragile and fading records is painstakingly transcribed by a team of fastidious data entry analysts. To ensure the very highest levels of accuracy they are all UK-based with English as their mother tongue – and Forces War Records is the only site that transcribes virtually all its own data, meaning records can be amended or altered if more verifiable, correct data subsequently comes to light.

Specialising only in military history, Forces War Records also has a crack team of professional researchers and military experts on hand to personally uncover extra layers of history about long gone forebears. Our mission is to hold the most in-depth, accurate and helpful military records available.

