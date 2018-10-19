New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 355,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Over 129,000 new records covering Durham cemeteries have been added to our collection of Northumberland and Durham Burials. Each record includes a transcript of the original burial records. The transcripts were created by the Northumberland and Durham Family History Society, formed in 1975. The amount of information in each record can vary, but most will reveal where your ancestor is buried, their age at death, where he/she lived and the names of additional relatives to add to your growing family tree.

The Local Government Act, 1972 reformed the local government on the county and district levels in England and Wales. All the changes were put in place by 1974. For this reason, the Northumberland and Durham records include villages outside of their current boundaries; such as Newcastle in the County of Tyne and Wear or Romaldkirk in the County of Yorkshire. Additionally, the records include Cumberland, which is now part of Cumbria.

Over 2,800 irregular baptisms found within the National Archive’s collection of clandestine marriages have been added to Middlesex Baptisms 1543-1876. These new additions were registered in London, mostly in the vicinity of the Fleet but also in Mayfair and south of the Thames at the Mint. The records consist of worksheets given over to Ministers, Clerks who registered the marriage but were not officiating and fixers or owners of premises in which the irregular marriages were celebrated.

The collection includes records from the sixteenth century to the late nineteenth century. the amount of detail will vary from transcript to transcript most will include a combination of your ancestor’s birth date or age, baptism date, parish, parent’s names, father’s occupation and residence.

Over 30,000 ‘closed records’ have been opened up and are now available to search. Since the Register was launched, Findmypast has matched more than four million ‘closed records’ to multiple data sources to correctly confirm the date and location of death for individuals recorded.

The 1939 Register now contains more than 33.9 million searchable records. Each record includes the names of inhabitants at each address, their date of birth, marital status and occupation. A wealth of contextual information, including period photographs never before seen online, infographics, region-specific newspaper articles and historical and contemporary maps, are personally tailored to each record, offering a rich and unique user experience unrivalled by any other family history research tool to date.

Search through this index of more than 4,000 Scottish birth and baptism records covering parishes of:

Dalkeith Free Church, 1843-1854

Gaelic Church Edinburgh, 1852-1855

Edinburgh Lothian Road Associate Congregation, 1827-1855

Roslin Free Church, 1843-1854

Dalkeith Burgher Congregation, 1747-1763

Baptismal records of Bristo Church of Scotland

Each result includes a transcript that will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, baptism location and parent’s names. Some transcripts may also include the full entry as it was recorded in the original register.

Explore your Scottish ancestry with more than 89,000 burial records from Edinburgh and Lothian. These transcripts will reveal when your ancestor died as well as the location of their final resting place. Some many also provide you with the names of your ancestor’s spouse or parents.

A burial location can provide you with more details about your ancestor’s life. For example, you can search local electoral registers or directories for more information about your ancestors living in that area. Discovering whether your ancestor was buried in private or common ground will give you an indication of your ancestor’s wealth.

This week we have added 97,670 new pages to The Archive. We have added five new titles, which cover Ireland, Shropshire, Lancashire and Dorset, and span the 140 years between 1853 and 1993, including:

Wexford People -1853-1859, 1861, 1863-1867, 1870-1871, 1878, 1880, 1882-1896, 1907-1908, 1917, 1987-1988, 1991-1993

Drogheda Independent -1915-1916, 1922, 1991-1995

Newport & Market Drayton Advertiser -1855, 1879

Heywood Advertiser – 1863, 1879, 1889

Poole & Dorset Herald – 1852-1860, 1864-1865, 1874, 1877, 1879, 1882

We have also added updates to nine of our existing titles, including: