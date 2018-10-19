Valerie Elkins & DearMYRTLE announce a Joint Venture

The following announcement was written by Valerie Elkins and Pat Richley-Erickson:

Valerie & Myrt’s Excellent Genealogy Adventures debuts today

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct 19, 2018 — In anticipation THE Genealogy Show in Birmingham, England, US-based professional researcher and presenter Valerie Elkins joins blogger and webinar host Pat Richley-Erickson, “Myrt” of DearMYRTLE.com, to announce a new partnership.

“Why not make this trip to the UK, a most excellent genealogy adventure? Every genealogist hopes to travel to ancestral homelands. Throw in a genealogy conference and that’s a family historian’s dream come true,” says Valerie.

Myrt suggests sharing travel adventures may assist others also taking their first trip to the UK. “It’s about sharing the process of getting passports, deciding what to pack, figuring out where to stay, dealing with foreign currency and such. Valerie and Myrt’s Excellent Genealogy Adventures will chronicle networking with colleagues gathering from throughout the world, sharing the latest in DNA research and ideas for improving family history research skills.”

THE Genealogy show will be held at the NEC (The National Exhibit Centre) in Birmingham, England, 7-8 June 2019. Valerie will be presenting two classes. Myrt is a conference board member and will be taping AmbushCAM interviews.

Valerie and Myrt are scheduling visits to ancestral homelands before and after the conference, including stops in elsewhere in England, Scotland, Ireland and Norway. “We want to scope out the places where our ancestors once lived – get the lay of the land, that sort of thing. Thanks to modern technology, we’ve got top quality recording equipment in our hands and plan to do a lot of short-subject YouTube videos,” says Valerie.

ABOUT

Valerie and Myrt’s Excellent Genealogy Adventures

The internet-based partnership features a blog Valerie and Myrt’s Excellent Genealogy Adventures https://valeriemyrt.wordpress.com; a YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/MBOLectJLsQ; a Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/valerie.myrt; and a collection of Pinterest boards at https://www.pinterest.com/valeriemyrt. On Twitter and Instagram, follow them using #valeriemyrt .

THE Genealogy Show

Featuring a lineup of internationally recognized genealogy speakers, DNA research specialists and an exhibit hall where attendees can tour genealogy websites and try out the latest family history software, the conference is the brainchild of Kirsty Gray, Managing Director of Family Wise Ltd, who offer family history and people tracing research services around the globe. Find out more at www.THEgenealogyshow.uk .