Scientists have found carvings in the Canadian Arctic that may be the earliest portraits of the Vikings created in the Americas. Now the scientists believe they can prove when the carvings were created. If successful, the dates may show visits by Vikings to arctic Canada hundreds of years before Christopher Columbus’ so-called “discovery” of the New World.

