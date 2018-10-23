Creating a Secure Connection to EOGNPLUS.com or to Any Other Secure Web Site

When I sent out a message announcing the new Plus Edition web site at http://www.eognplus.com several readers responded that they were receiving messages saying the web site connection was insecure. Please keep in mind that the security of the connection is under YOUR control. You can make a secure or an insecure connection as you wish. The secret is the letter “s”.

If you want a secure connection to any web site, make sure you specify that a secure connection is required by using an address that begins with “https”. The letter “s” in the beginning of the address is critical as it specifies a SECURE (or encrypted) connection.

For instance, the following will give you a secure connection:

https://www.eognplus.com (notice the letter “s” in “https”)

The following will often give you an insecure connection, depending upon the software in the web server:

http://www.eognplus.com (notice there is no letter “s” after “http”)

Your choice.

For more information, see any of the dozens of web sites that describe all this. For instance, see: What Is HTTPS & How To Enable Secure Connections Per Default at: https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/https-enable-secure-connections-default/

If you would like to specify https on ALL your connections, install the HTTPS Everywhere extension in your Firefox, Chrome, or Opera browser as documented at https://www.eff.org/https-everywhere (HTTPS Everywhere is free software.)