Supreme Court shields Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from Answering Questions in Census Controversy

October 23, 2018 · Legal Affairs

The Supreme Court on Monday shielded Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from answering lawyers’ questions in a lawsuit challenging his decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census form.

The government had asked the Supreme Court to block questioning of Ross as part of a lawsuit filed by several states, including New York, and civil rights groups. The groups are seeking to stop the administration from adding a citizenship question to the decennial count.

Details may be found in an article by Robert Barnes and Tara Bahrampour in The Washington Post at: https://wapo.st/2R7qbE4.

For background information on this controversy involving the questions to be asked on the 2020 U.S. Census, look at the previous articles in this newsletter by starting at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+2020+census&t=h_&ia=web.

