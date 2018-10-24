New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 22, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 2 million new searchable names from the 1915 Kansas State Census and nearly 1 million marriage records in the newly published Western States Marriage Index. New indexed records are also available from Chile, Colombia, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and Spain, and the United States (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, and Ohio).
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015
|
23,310
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Colombia
|Colombia, Diocese of Barranquilla, Catholic Church Records, 1808-1985
|
1,852
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|
40,223
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1896
|
365,772
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
French Polynesia
|French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999
|
8,565
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Germany
|Germany, Hesse-Nassau, Civil Registers and Church Books, 1701-1875
|
299,779
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942
|
4,625
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Roma, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1863-1930
|
48,063
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Torino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1802-1816
|
21,343
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
New Zealand
|New Zealand, Cemetery Transcriptions, 1840-1981
|
1,525
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Lugo, Catholic Parish Records, 1550-1966
|
14,035
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|California, Sacramento Cemetery Records, 1900-1959
|
31,773
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Connecticut, World War I, Military Census of Nurses, 1917
|
5,494
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Delaware, World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919
|
2,968
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Florida, World War I Navy card roster, 1917-1920
|
5,813
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Kansas State Census, 1915
|
1,609,914
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Kansas, Gove County Enumeration Books and List of Residents, 1909-1950
|
96,391
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900-1964
|
7
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Rosebud County Records, 1878-2011
|
10,335
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958
|
40
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, Bloomfield Township, Brownwood Cemetery Records, 1824-2012
|
2,550
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States Western States Marriage Index
|
913,552
|
0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments