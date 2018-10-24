New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 22, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 2 million new searchable names from the 1915 Kansas State Census and nearly 1 million marriage records in the newly published Western States Marriage Index. New indexed records are also available from Chile, Colombia, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and Spain, and the United States (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, and Ohio).

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

Chile

 Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015

23,310

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Colombia

 Colombia, Diocese of Barranquilla, Catholic Church Records, 1808-1985

1,852

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

 France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932

40,223

0

 New indexed records collection

France

 France, Vienne, Census, 1896

365,772

0

 New indexed records collection

French Polynesia

 French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999

8,565

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany

 Germany, Hesse-Nassau, Civil Registers and Church Books, 1701-1875

299,779

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942

4,625

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Roma, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1863-1930

48,063

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Torino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1802-1816

21,343

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

New Zealand

 New Zealand, Cemetery Transcriptions, 1840-1981

1,525

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Spain

 Spain, Diocese of Lugo, Catholic Parish Records, 1550-1966

14,035

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 California, Sacramento Cemetery Records, 1900-1959

31,773

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Connecticut, World War I, Military Census of Nurses, 1917

5,494

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Delaware, World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919

2,968

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Florida, World War I Navy card roster, 1917-1920

5,813

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Kansas State Census, 1915

1,609,914

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Kansas, Gove County Enumeration Books and List of Residents, 1909-1950

96,391

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900-1964

7

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Rosebud County Records, 1878-2011

10,335

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958

40

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, Bloomfield Township, Brownwood Cemetery Records, 1824-2012

2,550

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States Western States Marriage Index

913,552

0

 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

