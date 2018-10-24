New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 22, 2018

FamilySearch expands its free online archives this week with almost 2 million new searchable names from the 1915 Kansas State Census and nearly 1 million marriage records in the newly published Western States Marriage Index. New indexed records are also available from Chile, Colombia, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and Spain, and the United States (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, and Ohio).

