Tamura Jones is an Englishman living in Leiden, the city in the Netherlands where the Pilgrims lived from 1608 until 1620, before crossing the Atlantic and creating a new settlement called Plimoth Plantation (usually spelled “Plymouth” these days). As the saying goes, “the rest is history.” Today, millions of Americans and people in numerous other countries count themselves among the descendants of the Mayflower Pilgrims.

Not all the Pilgrims’ family trees have been well researched and published. For instance, Tamura Jones has been researching Pilgrim Moses Fletcher’s descendants for ten years. Tamura has now published an overview of his findings, although not all the details. At least, he hasn’t published all the details just yet. The research is not finished and ready for publication today. However, he lists a Twitter account at @LeidenPilgrims to monitor to learn about future research developments and the future publication of his final report.

His overview focuses on Pilgrim Moses Fletcher but also mentions a number of other Mayflower passengers. As he wrote in the report:

“After the Pilgrims left, the remaining Separatists eventually blended into Leiden society. Many Leiden citizens are descendants of Separatists. Some Leiden citizens are descendants of Mayflower Pilgrim Moses Fletcher.”

Tamura Jones’ research stretches from Moses Fletcher some four hundred years ago until today. It includes thousands of Fletcher’s descendants. Tamura also writes, “If you are as Dutch person with the family name Koet, you are almost certainly a descendant [of Pilgrim Moses Fletcher].”

If you have any Dutch ancestry, it is possible that you also have Mayflower ancestry even though that fact has not previously been documented.

If you have any other Mayflower ancestry or if you are simply interested in the history of the passengers on board that tiny ship, you undoubtedly will also want to read Tamura Jones’ overview, The Missing Mayflower Pilgrim, at https://www.tamurajones.net/TheMissingMayflowerPilgrim.xhtml.