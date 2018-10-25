GenoPalate Uses Genetics as a Guide Toward Healthful Eating

Disclaimer: I am not qualified to decide if this new service is medically sound or not. However, I do find it to be an interesting concept. The following is presented “as is.” You can decide if it makes sense or not.

Genealogists are well aware of the value of DNA in researching one’s family history. Most of us also are aware of many medical benefits and even some law enforcement benefits of DNA testing. However, one company wants to use your DNA information in order to encourage you to eat smarter.

Milwaukee-based GenoPalate does this by analyzing DNA and combining the results with thousands of nutritional variables.

GenoPalate was formed by molecular biologist Sherry Zhang. She also has studied obesity and soon realized that using science and technology to provide a comprehensive, state-of-the-art panel of nutritional genomics could serve as a guide toward helping people improve their food choices, thus remaining healthier.

You can read more in an article by Sheila Julson in the Shepherd Express web site at: https://tinyurl.com/y9zu52tu.

The GenoPalate web site may be found at: https://www.genopalate.com.