Many Sessions at the MyHeritage LIVE 2018 Conference in Oslo to be Live Streamed on the Internet

The MyHeritage User Conference will be held in a few days in Oslo, Norway. MyHeritage users and many others from around the world are expected to attend. However, if you are unable to be in Oslo in person on November 2 through 4, you can still attend many of the sessions virtually. Live video of several of the genealogy and DNA tracks will be broadcast live on the Internet on the MyHeritage LIVE conference website at https://live2018.myheritage.com.

This should be a very busy conference as 20 speakers are scheduled to deliver presentations on a wide variety of genealogy and DNA topics.

Make sure to visit the conference website to see the full schedule and tune in at the time of the lectures you wish to attend in order to watch the live stream. The full schedule (in Central European Time Zone) is available in the conference blog at https://live2018.myheritage.com and a one-page schedule can be viewed or downloaded as a PDF file at: https://tinyurl.com/y7ypthcw.

If you are not in the Central European Time, you will have to convert the Oslo times to your local time zone in order to be online at the correct time. There are a number of web sites that will convert time zones, including https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com, https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/norway/oslo, and others.

I will be at the conference in Oslo in person and plan to write about the conference in this newsletter. Also, during the event, you can read what is happening as Daniel Horowitz will be posting up-to-the-minute news and pictures at the following online locations:

In addition, the MyHeritage Blog at https://live2018.myheritage.com always has information about the conference.

If you are at the conference and want to post things that you see, hear, or attend, don’t forget to post and share all your experiences using the conference hashtag: #MHLIVE2018.

I’ll see you in Oslo, either in-person or virtually!