TheGenealogist Released over 4 million BT27 Outbound Passenger List Records for the 1950s

New BT27 Passenger Lists released for the 1950s decade

TheGenealogist has just released over 4 million BT27 Outbound Passenger List records for the 1950s. These records join the ever expanding suite of Immigration, Emigration, Naturalisation and passenger list resources on TheGenealogist. With the release of this decade of records, researchers can discover ancestors who departed from the UK by ship to destinations across the globe.

The fully searchable BT27 records from The National Archives just released will allow researchers to:

Locate family members making a journey together using TheGenealogist’s SmartSearch . This unique system is able to recognise family members together on the same trip. In this situation it will display a family icon which allows you to view the entire family with one click.

making a journey together using TheGenealogist’s . This is able to recognise family members together on the same trip. In this situation it will display a family icon which allows you to view the entire family with one click. Discover people sailing to the USA, Canada, India, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia and elsewhere in the Outgoing Passenger Lists from the United Kingdom.

in the Outgoing Passenger Lists from the United Kingdom. View images of the original passenger list documents compiled for the Board of Trade’s Commercial and Statistical Department and its successors.

compiled for the Board of Trade’s Commercial and Statistical Department and its successors. Discover the ages, occupations and address and where the passenger intended to make their permanent residence .

and where the passenger intended to make their . These fully indexed records allow family historians to search by name, year, country of departure, country of arrival, port of embarkation and port of destination.Those family history researchers with ancestors who sailed from the UK in the 1950’s will welcome this fascinating new release from TheGenealogist, which adds to their current Emigration records that take you back to 1896.

