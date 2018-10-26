Be Careful What You Donate to Charity, Such as a Valuable 1776 Newspaper

· October 26, 2018 · Current Affairs, History · No Comments

A quick eye by Goodwill workers in South Jersey turned up framed pages from an original 1774 Philadelphia newspaper with an iconic “Unite or Die” snake design on the masthead. It is believed to be one of the four known copies that exist.

The frayed Dec. 28, 1774, edition of the Pennsylvania Journal and the Weekly Advertiser boasts three items signed by John Hancock, then president of the Provincial Congress, who pleads for the Colonies to fight back “enemies” trying to divide them.

The newspaper’s value has been estimated as being between $6,000 to $16,000 US. Goodwill Industries hopes to sell it to help fund its educational and job-training services, according to Heather Randall, e-commerce manager of the regional operation in Bellmawr, NJ.

Details may be found in an article by Maryclaire Dale in the Associated Press web site at: https://tinyurl.com/ya6mp7to.

