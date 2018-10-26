Bible Rescue Saves Family Bibles and the Genealogies Inside

October 26, 2018

This is the story of how the nonprofit, Bible Rescue, saves lost Bibles. They look for Bibles containing genealogy information to be reunited with families. A rare Bible owned by a slave family is among the collection, but the goal is not to keep them but rather, to return these priceless heirlooms.

The Bible Rescue “library” now houses stacks and shelves full of Bibles and as volunteers come in and review the family history in the Bibles, they tag them with the predominant family name. Then they are shelved until another volunteer photographs the pages of family history. The most thrilling finds are ones that include photographs inside. Another volunteer submits the genealogy information to FamilySearch and other family history organizations.

You can read more about this wonderful effort in an article by Rachel J. Trotter in the Evalogue.Life Web site at: http://evalogue.life/bible-rescue-saves-the-family-bible and also watch a YouTube video at: https://youtu.be/b6SVKuvo4Pc.

