New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage:

There are over 461,000 new records and newspapers available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Over 13,000 additional records have been added to our collection of Dioceses Of Lichfield & Coventry Marriage Allegations and Bonds, 1636-1893. The new additions cover the years 1632 to 1941 and include images of the original documents. These records will enable you to discover your ancestor’s age, marriage date, marriage location, occupation status, parish, and spouse’s personal details.

The collection covers the diocese of Lichfield and Coventry, which includes Staffordshire, Derbyshire, north Shropshire, and north and east Warwickshire, from 1636 to 1836 and from 1836 to 1876, covers the diocese of Lichfield, which includes Staffordshire and north Shropshire.

Explore six fascinating historical publications containing more than 3,000 pages of aldermen, freeman, and criminal records along with parish registers from Chapel of Holy Trinity and St Nicholas Acons. The information you will discover about your ancestors will vary depending on the subject of the publication.

The collection includes the following titles:

· Aldermen of The City of London, Vols I & II, published 1913

· Criminal Chronology, or The Newgate Calendar Vols II & IV, published 1809-10

· Decisions of The Court of King’s Bench Upon Settlement Cases

· Parish Registers of Chapel of Holy Trinity, Knightsbridge – Marriages

· Parish Registers of St Nicholas Acons, City of London, published 1890

· Register of Freemen of the City of London, published 1908

Discover your Irish ancestry through searching the Waterford board of guardian minute books. Exclusively available on Findmypast, the collection contains more than 229,000 and covers the Waterford Union. New records from other unions across will be added in the future. With each result, you will be able to view a transcript of the vital details such as names, ages, birth years, location and event dates as well as an image of the original minute book. Images will provide you with a variety of additional details such as the reasons for why your ancestor’s name was recorded in the board of guardians’ minutes.

The board of guardians were responsible for the administration and operation of the workhouse and poor relief. The minutes of each weekly meeting recorded how many men and women were housed in the workhouse, how many were discharged or died, and the number of births. They would have also recorded the expenditures of the workhouse along with the names of the workhouse suppliers. Outdoor relief was also noted in the weekly minutes.

Explore dozens of directories from across the United States. Discover your ancestor’s address and occupation or explore the history of your home address. The directories stretch across the 1700s to the 1900s.

Almanacs and directories are an excellent resource for anyone researching their family history and want to understand more about their ancestor’s life. They provide insights into when the courts would sit and the presiding judge, as well as full listings of notable individuals such as President John Adams residing at 190 High Street in the 1798 Directory for Pennsylvania, business owners, trades people, civil servants, church leaders, school teachers and much more. Furthermore, you can explore the history of your home by searching the publications by address, where you may discover previous proprietors. These directories are a good substitute for the 1890 Census for the United States that was lost to fire.

This week we have added 164,154 new pages to The Archive, and now we have over 28 million pages available to search. This week’s update features one brand new title, The Bioscope, a fascinating publication dedicated to all things cinema that printed gorgeous colour images of all the latest films. Added pages so far span the years 1925 to 1932, covering the end of the silent era and the start of the talkies. With updates planned to cover the years 1908 to 1924, the addition of this publication offers an exciting and unique opportunity to delve into the early history of film.

We have also added pages to fourteen of our existing titles, covering the length and breadth of the United Kingdom and Ireland, including:

· Airdrie & Coatbridge Advertiser – 1911, 1929

· Belfast Telegraph – 1921, 1923-1925, 1927-1929, 1931-1934, 1936-1945, 1947, 1949-1950

· Liverpool Echo – 1906-1910, 1912, 1919-1921, 1923-1925, 1948, 1953

· Irish Independent – 1916

· Drogheda Argus and Leinster Journal – 1920

· Scottish Referee – 1900

· Newcastle Journal – 1960

· Todmorden Advertiser and Hebden Bridge Newsletter – 1872

· Gloucestershire Chronicle – 1872-1876, 1878, 1881-1887

· Surrey Advertiser – 1889

· Evening Herald (Dublin) – 1926

· Croydon Chronicle and East Surrey Advertiser – 1869, 1871-1872

· West Middlesex Herald – 1889

· Congleton & Macclesfield Mercury, and Cheshire General Advertiser – 1870, 1872, 1884