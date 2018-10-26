The Genealogies of the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Rivalry

Friends and co-workers of David Allen Lambert can tell you that he is not only a baseball fan, but also a serious baseball historian. As the Chief Genealogist of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, David is in a unique location: his office is only a short walk from Fenway Park, the home (since 1912) of the Boston Red Sox. And, yes, David knows the history of Fenway Park and the Red Sox about as well as anyone else.

David has written a brief history of the rivalry of the two teams locked in a battle for this year’s World Series.

David starts with a description of the first meeting of these two teams in the 1916 World Series. Boston’s powerful pitcher George Herman “Babe” Ruth (1895–1948) pitched against Brooklyn’s Charles Dillon “Casey” Stengel (1890–1975).

You can read David Allen Lambert’s article in the Vita Brevis blog (published by the New England Historic Genealogical Society) at https://vita-brevis.org/2018/10/history-repeats.