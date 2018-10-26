The Genealogies of the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Rivalry

· October 26, 2018 · History · No Comments

Friends and co-workers of David Allen Lambert can tell you that he is not only a baseball fan, but also a serious baseball historian. As the Chief Genealogist of the New England Historic Genealogical Society, David is in a unique location: his office is only a short walk from Fenway Park, the home (since 1912) of the Boston Red Sox. And, yes, David knows the history of Fenway Park and the Red Sox about as well as anyone else.

1916 Boston Red Sox

David has written a brief history of the rivalry of the two teams locked in a battle for this year’s World Series.

David starts with a description of the first meeting of these two teams in the 1916 World Series. Boston’s powerful pitcher George Herman “Babe” Ruth (1895–1948) pitched against Brooklyn’s Charles Dillon “Casey” Stengel (1890–1975).

You can read David Allen Lambert’s article in the Vita Brevis blog (published by the New England Historic Genealogical Society) at https://vita-brevis.org/2018/10/history-repeats.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: