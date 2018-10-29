On the Road Again, this time to Oslo, Norway

October 29, 2018

By the time you read this, I will probably be in Oslo, Norway. I will warn you there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next week.

If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. This time, I will attend the MyHeritage LIVE 2018 Conference in Oslo, Norway.

I am going to Norway several days in advance to (1.) be a tourist and do some sightseeing in and around Oslo as well as (2.) to get used to the time zone differences before the conference. I also plan to write about the conference events that I see and attend.

For details about this conference, see https://live2018.myheritage.com and my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/08/16/update-the-myheritage-live-conference-in-oslo-norway.

I will then fly home and stay there for three days before heading off to the next genealogy conference!

