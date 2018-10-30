Ancestry.com and Mega Millions

· October 30, 2018 · Humor · 2 Comments

I won’t republish it here because of copyright laws but I will say if you would like to see a cute cartoon that mixes Ancestry.com and the recent Mega Millions jackpots together, take a look at: https://tinyurl.com/y8gm6r93.

2 Comments

VirginiaB October 30, 2018 at 9:09 am

Very cute–and very true!

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: