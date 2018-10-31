How Many Ancestors Do You Have?

A newsletter reader asked a simple question this week that generates a longer answer:

How many individuals does it take to make up 42 generations? Is there a website or other source that would help me calculate the answer?

I am sure there are such web sites, but you can also calculate the same numbers within a few seconds by using Excel or any other spreadsheet. I used a spreadsheet to generate the following:

# of generations Total ancestors 1 0 2 2 2 parents 3 6 2 parents + 4 grandparents 4 14 2 parents + 4 grandparents + 8 great-grandparents 5 30 etc. 6 62 7 126 8 254 9 510 10 1,022 11 2,046 12 4,094 13 8,190 14 16,382 15 32,766 16 65,534 17 131,070 18 262,142 19 524,286 20 1,048,574 21 2,097,150 22 4,194,302 23 8,388,606 24 16,777,214 25 33,554,430 26 67,108,862 27 134,217,726 28 268,435,454 29 536,870,910 30 1,073,741,822 31 2,147,483,646 32 4,294,967,294 33 8,589,934,590 34 17,179,869,182 35 34,359,738,366 36 68,719,476,734 37 137,438,953,470 38 274,877,906,942 39 549,755,813,886 40 1,099,511,627,774 41 2,199,023,255,550 42 4,398,046,511,102 43 8,796,093,022,206 44 17,592,186,044,414 45 35,184,372,088,830 46 70,368,744,177,662 47 140,737,488,355,326 48 281,474,976,710,654 49 562,949,953,421,310 50 1,125,899,906,842,620

In 42 generations you have more than 4 trillion ancestors!

Of course, that is far more than the total of all the people who ever lived on the face of the earth. The fact is that there are not 4 billion unique ancestors. We all have multiple lines of descent from many individuals. That is, if we were able to create a complete pedigree chart for 42 generations or more, we would see the same individuals appearing at multiple locations on the same chart.