How Many Ancestors Do You Have?

A newsletter reader asked a simple question this week that generates a longer answer:
How many individuals does it take to make up 42 generations? Is there a website or other source that would help me calculate the answer?
I am sure there are such web sites, but you can also calculate the same numbers within a few seconds by using Excel or any other spreadsheet. I used a spreadsheet to generate the following:
|
# of generations
|
Total ancestors
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2 parents
|
3
|
6
|
2 parents + 4 grandparents
|
4
|
14
|
2 parents + 4 grandparents + 8 great-grandparents
|
5
|
30
|
etc.
|
6
|
62
|
7
|
126
|
8
|
254
|
9
|
510
|
10
|
1,022
|
11
|
2,046
|
12
|
4,094
|
13
|
8,190
|
14
|
16,382
|
15
|
32,766
|
16
|
65,534
|
17
|
131,070
|
18
|
262,142
|
19
|
524,286
|
20
|
1,048,574
|
21
|
2,097,150
|
22
|
4,194,302
|
23
|
8,388,606
|
24
|
16,777,214
|
25
|
33,554,430
|
26
|
67,108,862
|
27
|
134,217,726
|
28
|
268,435,454
|
29
|
536,870,910
|
30
|
1,073,741,822
|
31
|
2,147,483,646
|
32
|
4,294,967,294
|
33
|
8,589,934,590
|
34
|
17,179,869,182
|
35
|
34,359,738,366
|
36
|
68,719,476,734
|
37
|
137,438,953,470
|
38
|
274,877,906,942
|
39
|
549,755,813,886
|
40
|
1,099,511,627,774
|
41
|
2,199,023,255,550
|
42
|
4,398,046,511,102
|
43
|
8,796,093,022,206
|
44
|
17,592,186,044,414
|
45
|
35,184,372,088,830
|
46
|
70,368,744,177,662
|
47
|
140,737,488,355,326
|
48
|
281,474,976,710,654
|
49
|
562,949,953,421,310
|
50
|
1,125,899,906,842,620
In 42 generations you have more than 4 trillion ancestors!
Of course, that is far more than the total of all the people who ever lived on the face of the earth. The fact is that there are not 4 billion unique ancestors. We all have multiple lines of descent from many individuals. That is, if we were able to create a complete pedigree chart for 42 generations or more, we would see the same individuals appearing at multiple locations on the same chart.
2 Comments
This is very interesting and thanks for doing the math!
In reality, when people settle in a place and stay there for a while, they do some intermarrying and that changes the total number considerably. I can’t imagine being able to predict the number of ancestors in that situation. It does make it easier to find ancestors sometimes. Your interesting newsletter is much appreciated.
LikeLike
Or, to put it simple, it’s 2^n – 2, where n is the number of generations.
LikeLike