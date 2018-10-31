New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 29, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives this week with new historical records from Germany, Chile, Italy, and the United States (Texas, West Virginia, and Western States Marriage Index.)
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912
|499
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Bergamo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1901
|1,279
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1943
|69,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Savona, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1813, 1838-1936
|1,615
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|2,550
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008
|200
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971
|69,063
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Western States Marriage Index
|963
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
