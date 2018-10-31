New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of October 29, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives this week with new historical records from Germany, Chile, Italy, and the United States (Texas, West Virginia, and Western States Marriage Index.)

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

 

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Germany Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912 499 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Bergamo, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1901 1,279 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1943 69,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Savona, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1813, 1838-1936 1,615 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 2,550 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008 200 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971 69,063 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Western States Marriage Index 963 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

