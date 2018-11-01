BCG Trustees Elect Officers, Welcome New Trustees, Thank Departing Trustee

The following announcement was written by the Board for Certification of Genealogists:

The trustees of the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) met in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 21 October 2018.

Elected as officers were:

Richard G. Sayre, CG, CGL, FUGA, President

Laurel T. Baty, CG, Vice-President

LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, JD, LLM, CG, CGL, Treasurer

Debbie Parker Wayne, CG, CGL, Secretary

Nancy A. Peters, CG, CGL, Member-at-Large of the Executive Committee

Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGL, Member-at-Large of the Executive Committee

Newly elected trustees are Angela Packer McGhie, CG; Sara Anne Scribner, CG; and Debbie Parker Wayne, CG, CGL. Morrison DeSoto “Toby” Webb, JD, CG, was selected to fill the unexpired term of Michael Grant Hait Jr., CG, CGL, who tendered his resignation as trustee. Also continuing as trustees are Stefani Evans, CG; Patricia Lee Hobbs, CG; Jeanne Larzalere Bloom, CG; David S. Ouimette, CG, CGL; Allen R. Peterson, CG; and Karen Stanbary, CG. Michael S. Ramage, JD, CG, is General Counsel to the Board.

At the meeting, President Sayre thanked departing trustees Judy Kellar Fox, CG; Alison Hare, CG; and Debra S. Mieszala, CG, for their service as trustees. Sayre also thanked Stefani Evans, CG, for her service as Vice President, and Patricia Lee Hobbs, CG, for her service as Secretary.

