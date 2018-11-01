New Website of Nottingham Photos Goes Live 100 Years After Collection Was Launched

November 1, 2018

A new website hosting thousands of Nottingham, England, photographs went online today, one hundred years after the city’s photographic collection was established.

The Picture Nottingham site at www.picturenottingham.co.uk builds on the success of its predecessor, Picture the Past, will enable visitors to view thousands of images capturing the rich social heritage ranging over 200 years. Images include some of the oldest Nottingham photographs from the 1850s, taken by Samuel Bourne, as well as many local pictures, engravings and sketches dating from the 1700s onwards.

Picture Nottingham offers the opportunity to purchase quality prints as well as other merchandise overlaid with images from the website.

You can read more in an article in the West Bridgeford Wire at https://tinyurl.com/ycz5xjlg while the online collection is available at: https://www.picturenottingham.co.uk.

