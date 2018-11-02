Digital Library Services with Access to Online Genealogy Databases are now Available in Maine

Digital library services, including online access to MyHeritage.com and to Ancestry.com, are now available to all Maine residents simply by visiting a local library. Known as the Digital Maine Library, the site allows any Maine resident to easily access thousands of magazines, newspapers, reference sources and learning materials from their home computers. The Digital Maine Library can be accessed online at www.library.digitalmaine.org.

Newspaper content is among the most popular collections on the site, including a database of newspaper articles from five of Maine’s daily newspapers as well as access to subscription content from the New York Times, Boston Globe, Wall Street Journal and hundreds of other newspapers, and magazines from around the world. Much of this material is available to patrons from their homes. However, access to the databases of MyHeritage.com, Ancestry.com, and a number of other major databases will require in-library visits at a local library due to licensing restrictions.

You can learn more in an article in the Journal-Tribune web site at: http://bit.ly/2CWvodS.