No More Room at National Archives of Iceland

· November 2, 2018 · Current Affairs, Preservation · No Comments

What do you do when the National Archives runs out of room to store documents? That’s the question being asked now in Iceland.

National Archives of Iceland

The National Archives of Iceland (ÞSK) have temporarily stopped receiving government documents due to a lack of shelf space, RÚV reports. Representatives say the government has known about the situation since at least January, but has yet to solve the problem.

“We’ve stopped receiving documents,” Eiríkur G. Guðmundsson, an archivist at ÞSK, told Fréttablaðið. “Unfortunately we can’t accept any more before we know when we will get additional space.”

Details are available in an article by Jelena Ćirić in the Iceland Review web site at: http://bit.ly/2yPZCfL.

