The MyHeritage LIVE 2018 Conference Starts in Oslo, Norway

The MyHeritage LIVE 2018 Conference doesn’t really begin until tomorrow (Saturday). However, registration opened this afternoon and the convention hotel is already filling up with attendees, most of them already wearing their conference badges as they walk around the place. I think we may overwhelm the number of other guests in the hotel!

About 450 conference attendees are expected for this weekend’s sessions held in the modern Radisson Blu Scandinavia hotel in Oslo, Norway. The hotel is located in the center of Oslo, near the Royal Palace and its magnificent gardens.

I have to take someone else’s word about being magnificent gardens. I arrived in Oslo four days ago in order to do some sightseeing before the conference. During that time, I have mostly seen rain and snow intermixed. That was a bit of a shock as I stepped off the plane from my non-stop flight from warm and sunny Orlando.

“Magnificent gardens?” OK, I’ll take your word about that as the gardens aren’t all that magnificent this time of year. However, the Royal Palace, the Norwegian National Opera & Ballet building, the Holmenkollen Ski Museum and Ski Jump Tower, the Viking Ship Museum, the Kon-Tiki/Thor Heyerdahl Museum, the Vigeland Sculpture Park (even in the rain and snow), the Fram (Polar Ship) Museum, and even the murals at City Hall more than made up for the lack of outdoor flowers. Then there are the restaurants… ah, I probably will gain 10 kilos on this trip!

One story: I have been walking all over this city, depending upon the GPS app in my cell phone to provide guidance. A central place for many of the tourist attractions is Olav V’s Gate, near the waterfront. Olav the Fifth (normally written with a Roman Numeral: Olav V) was the King of Norway from 1957 until his death in 1991. Many places are named in his honor. However, the GPS app in my cell phone insists upon pronouncing “Olav V’s Gate” as “Olav versus gate.” Ah, technology.

As to registrations at the conference, I am impressed not only with the number of people who pre-registered (about 450) but also with the distances they traveled. Of course, there are many attendees here from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and a few from Finland, but I have also met quite a few people from England, Ireland, one (so far) from Germany, and I think there are two or three dozen people here from the United States. Of course, a lot of people are also here from Israel but that is to be expected as MyHeritage’s corporate headquarters are located just outside Tel Aviv. Indeed, MyHeritage did send a lot of employees here and I believe there are some other Israeli citizens (non-employees) here as well..

I also met one man who traveled here from Brazil just to attend the conference and I am told someone from Argentina has also registered although I haven’t met him or her just yet. The various languages heard in the conference hallways are fun to listen to!

If you would like to see a list of the presentations and of the speakers and other information about the conference, look at: https://live2018.myheritage.com. All the presentations will be in English.

Many of the sessions will be Live Streamed on the Internet. Check the web site at https://live2018.myheritage.com for the times of the presentations in Oslo and then don’t forget to convert those times into your local timezone. See including https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com, https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/norway/oslo, and other sites that convert time zones easily.

I hope to write more about the MyHeritage LIVE 2018 Conference once it gets started.