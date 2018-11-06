The 1926 Canadian Census of the Prairie Provinces is to Be Released by March 2019

November 6, 2018

According to the Library and Archives Canada web site at: http://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/news/Pages/2018/1926-Census-announcement.aspx, the 1926 Census of the Canadian Prairie Provinces, which contains over 45,000 pages, is being transferred to Library and Archives Canada. Over the summer, Statistics Canada concluded an agreement with FamilySearch to index the thousands of census entries so Canadians can find the material on the Library and Archives Canada website easily.

FamilySearch has completed the indexing and is now proceeding with quality control. On December 1, FamilySearch will send the proposed index to Library and Archives Canada to will start building a new database. The Census database will consist of a free searchable index as well as the digitized images from the 1926 Census of Prairie Provinces.

Library and Archives Canada expects to have an online database by March 2019.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ken Lange for telling me about this announcement.

One Comment

Paul Roberts November 6, 2018 at 6:38 pm

Just finished doing the my part doing the indexing for the Census for Family search. But I missed doing my father and grandparents who are in it.

