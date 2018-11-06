U.S. Version of WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Returns for a New Season

The following announcement was written by Shed Media:

TLC’s Emmy Award-winning series, WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? returns on Monday, December 3 at 10:00p.m. ET/PT, with four new episodes featuring celebrities tracing their family history, as they dive into their past and explore their connection to generations that came before them.

With the help of Ancestry.com and historical documents, these stars get the opportunity of a lifetime and embark on exciting missions to discover their own heritage. For some, that may mean tracing back several generations to distinct moments in world history. The celebrities featured in these new episodes are:

12/3 – Mandy Moore – Actress Mandy Moore is shocked to discover ancestors who lived in Australia and travels far, determined to unlock the mystery of how they got there. Moore is touched by the courage of those who made THE JOURNEY and the sacrifice of those who were left behind.

12/10 – Josh Duhamel – Actor Josh Duhamel travels to England to investigate the extraordinary life of his twelve times great-grandfather and uncovers an astonishing, dark twist of interrogation and torture that rocks his belief system to the core.

12/17 – Matthew Morrison – Actor Matthew Morrison explores his American roots for the first time and is surprised to discover his family’s ties to the Revolutionary War. He learns of the bold lengths his ancestor went through to protect his allegiances and the brutality he faced on the battlefield.

12/17 – Regina King – Actress Regina King investigates her maternal FAMILY TREE and uncovers an ancestor who was a passionate civil rights activist in Alabama; a man who came out of slavery, endured horrific violence, but never stopped fighting for his people.

Ancestry, the leading family history company, is teaming up again with TLC as a sponsor of the upcoming season. As part of the show sponsorship, Ancestry provides exhaustive family history research on each of the featured celebrities to help make discoveries possible and build out the story of each episode.

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? is produced by Shed Media (a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television) and Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky’s Is Or Isn’t Entertainment for TLC.