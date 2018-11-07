I wrote earlier (at http://bit.ly/2SS1bSN) about last weekend’s very successful MyHeritage LIVE Conference held in Oslo, Norway. I mentioned that MyHeritage CEO Gilad Japhet gave the keynote address. A video of that talk is now available in the MyHeritage Blog at http://bit.ly/2RK4fiB.
A Video of MyHeritage LIVE’s Keynote Address by CEO Gilad Japhet is Now Available Online
Dick Eastman · November 7, 2018 · Conferences · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
