NEHGS Announces FREE ACCESS to 1.4 Billion Names–Nov 6 through 13

The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society:

Fall Back into Research with Access to over 1.4 Billion Names from AmericanAncestors.org

November 7, 2018—Boston, Massachusetts–To assist family historians of all levels with a great reason to fall back into research, American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) are granting FREE access to more than 1.4 billion names within its data-rich online records. For a limited time only—from Tuesday, November 6, 2018, through Tuesday, November 13, 2018—anyone can access the many research databases within the award-winning website of NEHGS by registering as a FREE Guest Member at AmericanAncestors.org/Free-Billion.

The website of NEHGS at AmericanAncestors.org contains some of the most important online databases for researching American ancestry, with more than 1.4 billion names in records covering 18 countries. Many databases include original content created by the experts and scholars at NEHGS, and all are open for eight days of FREE research to anyone who registers as a Guest Member. Access to all databases is free from November 6 at 12:00 AM EST through November 13 at 11:59 PM EST.