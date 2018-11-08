Findmypast Grants Three Days of Free Access to All Records and Newspapers to Mark 100 Years Since the End of the First World War

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast makes entire collection of more than 9 Billion records and all historical newspapers free for three days

All UK, Irish, Australian, New Zealand, Canadian and US records as well as all British, Irish and World Newspapers are free from the 9th to the 12th November 2018

Leading British & Irish family history website, Findmypast, will be making their entire collection of world military records free for three days in honour of the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A century on from the end of the war, family historians can explore all of Findmypast’s records and newspapers free of charge.

Over 9 billion records covering the UK, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Findmypast’s vast archive of British, Irish and World Newspapers, will be completely free to search and explore.

By providing free access to such a wide range of resources, Findmypast is offering researchers across the globe the chance to honour the struggles and sacrifices endured by their ancestors, telling their stories and unravelling a complete picture of their lives before, during and after one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history.

Free access starts on 9 November at 12 noon (GMT) and ends on 12 November at 12 noon (GMT). After this, you can only view records with a valid subscription.

Free Live Webinar

On Friday November 9th, Findmypast will be hosting a free Remembrance Weekend live broadcast featuring in-house military expert, Paul Nixon, search expert, Estelle Calfe, and British record and newspaper specialist, Myko Clelland. Viewers will receive expert tips for using Findmypast’s vast collection of records and historical newspapers to create detailed profiles of their military ancestor’s lives. The broadcast will include live Q&A sessions in which viewers will be invited to submit their questions to Findmypast’s experts.

Learn more at: https://www.findmypast.com/military-family/.

*Please note UK Electoral Registers & Companies House Directors 2002-2018 is excluded from this free access promotion.