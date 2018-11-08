TheGenealogist’s new Release Commemorates the Centenary of the Ending of the First World War

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

Armistice day

To mark the end of World War 1 that came to a close on 11 November 1918 with the signing of the armistice, TheGenealogist has just released over 42,000 records of Officers that died in the Great War, along with additional Rolls of Honour and over 30,000 War Memorials, War Graves plans, maps and listings.

These fully searchable records join an already strong WW1 Collection on the site, providing a highly useful resource for those seeking their ancestors caught up in the conflict.

This new release will allow researchers to:

Discover Officers who gave their lives in the First World War

View images of the HMSO’s Officers Died in the Great War Part I & II 1914-1918

Find an officer’s rank, cause of death, date of death and regiment .

. Look for names commemorated in Rolls of Honour and War Memorials

See War Graves plans, maps and listings

Family history researchers with ancestors who fought in the First World War will welcome these fascinating new releases that add to TheGenealogist’s well received collection of World War 1 records.

“TheGenealogist has got itself a very interesting collection of niche records that can really help you unlock the story of a soldier.”

Chris Baker from The Long, Long Trail website and www.fourteeneighteen.co.uk

Subscribers to TheGenealogist’s Diamond subscription can search 5.4 million Medal Records; 2.4 million Casualty Lists including Wounded, Missing and PoWs; 666,000 Muster & Pay Book records; 624,000 Soldiers died in the Great War; 506,000 War Memorials; 227,000 Roll of Honour transcripts; and Mentioned in Dispatches records.

In addition members can search and view Newspapers from the period (Illustrated War News, The Sphere, War Illustrated, Illustrated London News, The B.E.F. TIMES with which are incorporated The Wipers Times, The “New Church” Times, The Kemmel Times & The Somme Times.)

TheGenealogist’s subscribers also have access to WW1 Stereoviews, Army, Navy and Air Force Lists, Defence Staff Lists and many Regimental Histories.

Read TheGenealogist’s article on Finding Officers that died in the Great War:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1g_8LciE5MtTl0fdG2qHE7haaMacuSV5hegMxLj1ctDY/edit#

