New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

There are over two million new records and newspaper pages available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Search the Royal Air Force Lists from 1919-1922 and 1938-1945. The Lists contain over 62,000 names and include the women’s branches of the military including the WRENs, WAAF, and Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service. The records are presented as digitised copies of the original publications. You can search by your ancestor’s name and a keyword.

The lists may tell you your ancestor’s rank and branch. Initials next to your ancestor’s name will show if they received a military medal; for example, DSO means the officer received the Distinguished Service Order. Most publications will have a table of contents and provide you with a list of symbols, abbreviations and letters denoting honours and awards. The lists also include the names of those who had resigned and reasons such as ill-health.

Explore this list of civilians who served in the First World War as recorded in the Windsor Town Council Honour Roll for the period 1914 to 1925. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal your ancestor’s rank, honours, Service Number and Queensland State Archives’ catalogue details.

Billion Graves Cemetery Indexes

Over 2 million records have been added to our collection of Billion Graves Cemetery Indexes. Covering a variety of countries, the Billion Greaves Indexes allow you to pinpoint your ancestor’s final resting place via GPS-tagged headstone records.

This latest update includes:

Findmypast’s partnership with BillionGraves aims to make available all the cemetery records held on their site for free. Each entry has a transcript, which includes a link to an image of the headstone with GPS details. The amount of information listed may vary, but most records will include a combination of the deceased’s name, birth date, death date, and cemetery, city, county and image link.

Over 1,300 additional records covering burial sites in Cowley have been added to our collection of Middlesex Monumental Inscriptions. This collection of monumental inscriptions, provided by West Middlesex Family History Society, covers the years from 1485 to 2014 and includes transcripts for each entry.

Transcripts will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s burial location, birth year, death year, monument type, dedication and inscription. Many will also include a link to a PDF document hosted on an external website that includes histories, images, and burial ground plans for the churches represented in this collection.

This week we have added 118,516 new pages to The Archive. We have added one new title, the New Ross Standard, published in County Wexford, and we have additions to five of our existing titles, including one of the oldest continuously published periodicals in the world, Lloyd’s List, and late twentieth century additions to the Lichfield Mercury.

