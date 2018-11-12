Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Where is Genealogy Technology Headed?

A Video of MyHeritage LIVE’s Keynote Address by CEO Gilad Japhet is Now Available Online

My Progress on Digitizing all my Old Genealogy Books

CZUR Aura: the Inexpensive Book (and Other Things) Scanner that Does Not Require Cutting the Bindings from the Books

720,000 Newly Digitized Historic Photos Show Where New Yorkers Lived in the 1940s

The 1926 Canadian Census of the Prairie Provinces is to Be Released by March 2019

New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist’s new Release Commemorates the Centenary of the Ending of the First World War

Findmypast Grants Three Days of Free Access to All Records and Newspapers to Mark 100 Years Since the End of the First World War

NEHGS Announces FREE ACCESS to 1.4 Billion Names–Nov 6 through 13

New WWI Records on FamilySearch for Armistice 100th Anniversary

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.