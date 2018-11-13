Announcing a New South-West of England Family History Show

The following announcement was written by the organisers of the Discover Your Ancestors Family History Shows:

With the success of the Discover Your Ancestors Family History Shows’ sellout London event, the organisers have now announced the introduction of a new South-West of England Show to be held in the Exhibition Centre at the University of West of England, Bristol.

The organisers have some great offers on these new shows and they now all feature an enhanced format.

The Family History Show South-West event will be held on Saturday July 6th 2019

The Family History Show South-West event will be held on Saturday July 6th 2019

With low prices for both exhibitors and attendees, it is a really affordable event for all. Featuring fascinating Free Family History Talks

A dedicated Ask the Experts section

A dedicated Ask the Experts section with a wide variety of exhibitors from societies and genealogical suppliers

With expert speakers talking on a wide range of topics to help your research. A final ‘Ask the experts’ Question and Answer session in the lecture theatre will round off the show.

Show Dates:- York 22nd June – South West 6th July – London 24th August

2019 will see the extremely popular Ask the Experts section at all of The Family History Shows events, along with the ever popular lecture theatres with expert genealogical speakers. Free talks will be held throughout the day by DNA experts, Military Historians and other experts at each event.

You can see a video of interviews with some of the many happy exhibitors at The Family History Show, London to see how well received these events are. Comments from the stall holders included just how busy they had been throughout the day and what a friendly environment the venue had been. Other exhibitors mentioned what an excellent fair it had been with a good turn out and many interesting stalls that had engaged and impressed those visiting the event.

Take a look at the video on their website (or on YouTube) along with another recorded with International Genealogical Blogger, Dick Eastman, who shares his views on the London show: https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/london/.

The large crowds of show visitors testified to the public’s willingness to support both the York and the London events. In fact The Family History Show, London doubled its size in 2018 and drew visitors from all over.

To celebrate the announcement of the new South-West show there is a fantastic offer for exhibitors who books tables at both York and London: a Buy one get one Free on tables booked for the South-West event. But hurry this offer will only last till the end of January 2019!

Sponsorship packages are also available.

Tickets for The Family History Show South-West are just £5.50 or two for £8 in advance; or £6 on the door, making The Family History Show a very reasonably priced event.

The show will be promoted in print, radio and online/social media.

Book tickets now to avoid disappointment:

https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/south-west/tickets/

For exhibitors Table Space is good value at only £50 per table – bookable online at: https://thefamilyhistoryshow.com/south-west/booking-form/