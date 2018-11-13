Findmypast Partners With Living Dna to Launch the Most Detailed Ancestry Discovery Experience

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast, in collaboration with Living DNA, has launched the most advanced biogeographical ancestry discovery experience on the market

This British brand partnership uses cutting-edge science to reveal users’ unique British and Irish heritage across 21 regions and is the first to connect DNA to Findmypast’s archive of more than 9 billion historical records

Findmypast and Living DNA’s combined service allows users to pinpoint exactly where in the UK their family roots come from and then use the findings to explore their family history in extensive archives

Those who have already taken DNA tests can upload their tests here and make discoveries that only Findmypast DNA can provide

Leading British and Irish family history website, Findmypast, has launched their partnership with leading British DNA testing firm, Living DNA, to create a new biogeographical ancestry experience to help family historians explore their worldwide and British and Irish roots.

Available from today, the partnership combines science and history to allow people to explore their past in more depth than ever before possible. It uses Living DNA’s unique test employing cutting-edge science to provide a unique breakdown of 80 global regions, including 21 across Britain and Ireland. Exclusive to Living DNA, this method delivers a level of detail currently unmatched by any other DNA test available on the market.

The first of its kind service from Findmypast and Living DNA allows users to map their biogeographical heritage and make brand new discoveries about their family history, with access to Findmypast’s collection of over 9 billion historical records and newspaper articles, supporting the genetic expertise of Living DNA. After discovering where their British and Irish ancestors lived, genealogy enthusiasts will be directed towards the records they need to bring their ancestors’ stories to life.

The new biogeographical DNA tests are available to purchase online from 12th November, RRP $89 (USD). Those who have already taken DNA tests can upload their tests here and make discoveries that only Findmypast DNA can provide.

Tamsin Todd, CEO of Findmypast says, “At Findmypast we work to help each of our customers feel the thrill of making discoveries about themselves, their families and their roots. Our new DNA experience, powered by Living DNA, connected to Findmypast’s superior historical records, means more people around the world will be able to discover their biological links to the British Isles.”

David Nicholson, Co-founder of Living DNA also commented, “Our purpose is to make DNA testing simple. We’re passionate at not only providing cutting-edge ways of looking at your DNA, but to do so with strict privacy measures to protect your data. Our partnership allows the most precise DNA test on the market to work hand-in-hand with Findmypast’s family history records in a way not done before.”

As the only DNA test on the market to break down a person’s heritage into specific British and Irish regions and connect them with historical records, Findmypast DNA helps users to build a colourful picture of their roots. Whether you descend from Normans, Romans or Saxons, users can also access interactive maps showing the global movements of those who share their DNA, from 80,000 years ago all the way up to modern day.

Buy online at https://www.findmypast.com/ancestry-dna-testing/.