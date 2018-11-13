New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 12, 2018

· November 13, 2018 · Online Sites · One Comment

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added 3.5 million records from the 1901 Ireland Census, and 1.4 million naturalization records from New York. Other countries include Honduras, Peru, and the United States (Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas).

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968 2,421 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Census, 1901 3,483,120 0 New indexed records collection
Peru, Áncash, Civil Rtegisration, 1888-2005 162,255 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001 395,947 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 1,380,342 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Oregon, Baker County Records, 1862-1950 1,990 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895-1924 30,962 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One Comment

David November 13, 2018 at 4:42 pm

Baker County – found the indexes were to military records. I looked up because that’s my birthplace and knew who were my family. A quick check confirmed what I suspected.

Like

Reply

