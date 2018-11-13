New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of November 12, 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added 3.5 million records from the 1901 Ireland Census, and 1.4 million naturalization records from New York. Other countries include Honduras, Peru, and the United States (Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas).
Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Honduras, Civil Registration, 1841-1968
|2,421
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland Census, 1901
|3,483,120
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Rtegisration, 1888-2005
|162,255
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001
|395,947
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|1,380,342
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Oregon, Baker County Records, 1862-1950
|1,990
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Texas, Cooke County, Deeds, 1895-1924
|30,962
|0
|New indexed records collection
One Comment
Baker County – found the indexes were to military records. I looked up because that’s my birthplace and knew who were my family. A quick check confirmed what I suspected.
